Whitewater Police Dept. investigating attempted child abduction

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Whitewater Police Department is seeking any witnesses to an attempted child abduction that was reported Thursday afternoon, where a girl was able to escape by biting the alleged abductor’s arm.

The department stated that it received a report just after 3:50 p.m., saying a man got out of his vehicle and approached a girl on W. Center Street and S. Cottage Street. The man allegedly told the girl to get into his car, grabbed her arm and tried to pull her toward the vehicle.

Police say the girl was able to bite the man’s forearm and run away. The man got back into his vehicle and sped away, driving eastbound on W. Center Street.

WPD described the man as 30-40 years old, with “tan” skin, shoulder length brown hair and a long, dark brown and gray beard. The man spoke English and was seen wearing a green sleeveless shirt. He has a black and gray rose tattoo between his shoulder and lower neck area, according to police.

Whitewater PD urged anyone who saw the attempted abduction or who would have photos/videos in the area that would show the potential suspect to call the department at 262-473-0555 option #4. People can also share anonymous tips on P3Tips.com

