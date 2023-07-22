Chris Miller’s family hosts fundraiser in hopes of keeping his name circulating

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Just over eight months since Christopher Miller went missing, his family is hosting fundraisers to not only raise money, but to keep his name circulating.

Miller’s family held a fundraiser Saturday afternoon at Greenfield Park in Fitchburg. Miller’s mother Tammy James says there are many costs that have come with the search for her son. More importantly, James says she wants to keep her son’s story alive.

“It’s been emotional trying to stay strong and trying to keep a smile on my face because still eight months is nothing,’ James said. “We’re just trying to make something positive out of this because it’s definitely positive, spreading awareness, sharing his story, so we’re just trying to find something positive.”

James says law enforcement searched for Miller in April but have since stopped communicating with the family.

“We’ve been waiting to meet with them, we were supposed to meet with them July 13th and they canceled it. So yeah, we’re trying to reschedule a meeting with them because we have questions about the reports,” she said.

Miller’s fiancée Mallory Duerst says the gathering is also to connect with more people in the community. The family sold t-shirts and sweatshirts with ‘what happened to Christopher Miller?’ printed on them.

“It’s just kind of another visual way for people to support us and it’s brought up conversation in person for people as to what is this about and it just gives people an opportunity to talk about him through word of mouth,” Duerst said.

James added they will continue to host fundraisers and reach out to Rock County law enforcement agencies for an update on the search for Miller.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.