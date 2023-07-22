Driver of stolen car trying to avoid police crashes into Madison home

Stolen vehicle crashed into Madison home(Shorewood Hills Police Department)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A stolen car crashed into a house in Madison Saturday morning after fleeing police, according to the Shorewood Hills Police Department.

Dane County officials heard of this report just after 7 a.m. and and SHPD officer saw the vehicle speeding down Mineral Point Rd.

The driver of the car recklessly sped through a residential neighborhood at 70 miles per hour with pedestrians and bicyclists nearby so an Shorewood Hills police officer had to intervene.

The officer tried to stop the car by turning on lights and sirens. But the driver sped up, lost control of the car while trying to make a left turn and ran into a house.

The car barely missed a woman on a bench adjacent to the house, but no one was injured in the crash. The owner of the home that was hit was not there when it happened.

The driver of the car was arrested.

