‘Festival of Color’ offers resources for Beloit people of color

By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - An organization brought resources to the center of a Beloit neighborhood for those who do not have the access to financial help, housing or counseling.

Advocates of Color, a group formed within Family Services, provided food, games, dance and in-person resources.

Organizers called Saturday an informal hug – a way for the community to know they are loved no matter what they are going through.

“It’s really just to bring a lot of resources to the community especially in low-income minority communities,” Family Services Rapid Rehousing Case Manager Damonyka Roberts said. “That way they don’t have the trouble of whether or not having transportation or the anxiety of going into those facilities.”

The organization also reached out to communities in Janesville and Rockford.

