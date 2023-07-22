Former Memorial star Matthews signs with Hawks

Wesley Matthews signs with his eighth NBA team.
Milwaukee Bucks guard Wesley Matthews (23) in the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Milwaukee Bucks guard Wesley Matthews (23) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Madison Memorial star Wesley Matthews signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks.

The 36-year-old free agent spent the last two seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks. This was his second stint in Milwaukee.

The 14-year-veteran went undrafted in 2009 from Marquette. Matthews spent five years with the Portland Trail Blazers, but also played for the Dallas Mavericks, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, and Utah Jazz.

