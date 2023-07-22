Former Memorial star Matthews signs with Hawks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Madison Memorial star Wesley Matthews signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks.

The 36-year-old free agent spent the last two seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks. This was his second stint in Milwaukee.

Free agent G Wesley Matthews has agreed on a one-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks, sources tell ESPN. Matthews, 36, joins the Hawks after two seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 21, 2023

The 14-year-veteran went undrafted in 2009 from Marquette. Matthews spent five years with the Portland Trail Blazers, but also played for the Dallas Mavericks, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, and Utah Jazz.

