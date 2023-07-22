Hilldale summer concert series lineup announced

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hilldale is featuring a summer concert series in the middle of the iconic shopping center, with three concerts in July, August and September.

The dates of the concerts are July 18, August 22 and September 19. They happen on Tuesdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Plaza near Crescendo Espresso Bar, who sponsors the event.

Attendees can grab a bite to eat at one of Hilldale’s many restaurants before making their way over to the Plaza to enjoy the live music.

The scheduled performers are Faux Fawn on July 18, Mr. Chair on August 22 and Paul Mitch and Bright Arcana on September 19.

The music is free, and Hilldale encourages those who want to attend the concerts to register here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.