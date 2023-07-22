Hilldale summer concert series lineup announced

Music playing Hilldale
Music playing Hilldale(Hilldale)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hilldale is featuring a summer concert series in the middle of the iconic shopping center, with three concerts in July, August and September.

The dates of the concerts are July 18, August 22 and September 19. They happen on Tuesdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Plaza near Crescendo Espresso Bar, who sponsors the event.

Attendees can grab a bite to eat at one of Hilldale’s many restaurants before making their way over to the Plaza to enjoy the live music.

The scheduled performers are Faux Fawn on July 18, Mr. Chair on August 22 and Paul Mitch and Bright Arcana on September 19.

The music is free, and Hilldale encourages those who want to attend the concerts to register here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
A crash on the Beltline on Tuesday morning is disrupting rush hour traffic.
Deadly Beltline crash, tattoo fire likely linked, Madison police say
One person was killed in a motorcycle crash on the Beltline on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, the...
Name released of motorcyclist killed in Beltline crash linked to tattoo parlor fire
A fire caused significant damage at a tattoo parlor in Madison, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Fire at west Madison tattoo parlor being investigated as arson, MFD reports
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1B after no winner Monday

Latest News

MPD confirms deadly crash on E Wash
MPD: Deadly crash involving a pedestrian and motorcycle
Princeton, WI Downtown.
NBC15 On the Road heads to Princeton for their 175th anniversary
Wisconsin dairy farmers receive funding through dairy business program
Sun Prairie Food Pantry seeks community support