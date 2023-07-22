Janesville ‘Duck Dump’ raises funds with rubber duck race

Janesville saw a race like no other Saturday involving hundreds of ducks -- rubber ones.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The small plastic competitors were dumped off the Milwaukee St. Bridge for the Janesville Farmers Market’s third annual Duck Dump.

The race was a great time for all ages, ducklings and older, Downtown Janesville Inc. Design Committee Chair Britten Langfoss said.

“It’s amazing to see all this activity. It was so great to see how many families and friends came out to see the duck dump today,” Langfoss said. “To see the whole bridge and these steps lined with people was really exciting.”

Participants could take a quack at a $500 prize by buying a rubber duck for $10 to race it down a section of the Rock River, organizers explained. Second and third would receive $300 and $200 respectively.

The money raised from the event supported downtown Janesville beautification and events. Langfoss says the city has 98 planters lining its streets, and the funds raised from the duck dump supported those planters.

“After the latest construction project, we’re going to have 98 planters that we’re in charge of,” she explained. “So it’s a big effort to make sure downtown Janesville looks beautiful, and this duck dump helps us to get those additional funds to make that happen.”

The race also had options to buy more ducks, with 15 costing $100.

No fowl play was reported in the race.

