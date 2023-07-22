Madison nonprofit hosts annual celebration of community impact

Hundreds of people gathered Saturday afternoon to celebrate the work of Urban Triage for the third annual community kickback event.
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hundreds of people gathered Saturday afternoon to celebrate the work of Urban Triage for the third annual community kickback event.

Urban Triage is a Madison nonprofit that focuses on vulnerable populations. Founded by Brandi Grayson, the organization has helped over 15,000 individuals and businesses since its inception.

“We are really centered on the people, for the people,” Grayson said. “We employ the people we serve, we educate the people, which is the primary purpose and function of our organization.”

Grayson said the event gets bigger every year, and they anticipate there will be around 1000 people this year. She said it means a lot to see so many supporters.

“And what it means to us is that we’re doing the work and that people trust us and it’s a safe place and a safe event, and that people are comfortable, and that means we’re doing what we say we are doing and that’s serving our people and serving our community,” Grayson said.

The event was at Penn Park Saturday, with booths of community partners, games, activities and food for families to enjoy.

Grayson said Urban Triage plans to host this event every year, as well as future events including Harvest fest and a special gala. More information about Urban Triage-- including their mission and events, and an opportunity to donate to the cause, can be found at urbantriage.org.

