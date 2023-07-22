MPD: Deadly crash involving a pedestrian and motorcycle

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash around 9:30 Friday night involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian left at least one person dead, according to Madison Police Department.

They report the crash happened at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Eagen Road.

As of midnight, portions of the area are still blocked off.

At 11 p.m., MPD said outbound traffic on E Washington Ave. would be closed while officers process the scene.

Police have not confirmed whether it was the pedestrian or the motorcyclist who was killed.

MPD says the investigation is ongoing.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.