MPD: Deadly crash involving a pedestrian and motorcycle

Police say at least one is dead after the crash on E Washington Ave.
MPD confirms deadly crash on E Wash
MPD confirms deadly crash on E Wash(WiDOT | WiDOT)
By Philomena Lindquist
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash around 9:30 Friday night involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian left at least one person dead, according to Madison Police Department.

They report the crash happened at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Eagen Road.

As of midnight, portions of the area are still blocked off.

At 11 p.m., MPD said outbound traffic on E Washington Ave. would be closed while officers process the scene.

Police have not confirmed whether it was the pedestrian or the motorcyclist who was killed.

MPD says the investigation is ongoing.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
A crash on the Beltline on Tuesday morning is disrupting rush hour traffic.
Deadly Beltline crash, tattoo fire likely linked, Madison police say
Sheriff: 18-year-old caught going 91 mph while hauling a skid steer
One person was killed in a motorcycle crash on the Beltline on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, the...
Name released of motorcyclist killed in Beltline crash linked to tattoo parlor fire
A fire caused significant damage at a tattoo parlor in Madison, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Fire at west Madison tattoo parlor being investigated as arson, MFD reports

Latest News

Princeton, WI Downtown.
NBC15 On the Road heads to Princeton for their 175th anniversary
Wisconsin dairy farmers receive funding through dairy business program
Sun Prairie Food Pantry seeks community support
The City of Beloit Fire Department reorganized their leadership levels and hired three new...
No injuries after an apartment fire in Beloit