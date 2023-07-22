NBC15 On the Road heads to Princeton for their 175th anniversary

PRINCETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Princeton, Wisconsin is celebrating their 175th anniversary, so NBC15 Anchors Mark McPherson and Leigh Mills took “On the Road” to celebrate with them.

The population of Princeton is about 1200, but residents say the population will double this weekend with all of the family and friends coming to celebrate the milestone.

Ron Hatfield, a Princeton 175th anniversary committee member, said the festivities started Thursday night with the Children’s Parade, and go through Sunday. Hatfield said Friday night the band Copper Box will play downtown, and Road Trip will play Saturday night.

The celebration will also feature a parade with over 100 entrants on Sunday at 10 a.m.

Families can go on a canoe ride on the Fox River, and learn about the history of the river throughout the ride.

Hatfield said one theme of the celebration, and a theme for the town, is “where yesterday meets tomorrow.” He said this is representative of the town’s past, and of the new things that are to come for Princeton.

On Saturday, the town will shut down part of Water St so that businesses can set up on the street.

Matthew Schneider, local business Beer Bellies owner, helped organize the event, and is looking forward to featuring his business.

“It shows that there’s a lot of community pride, it shows that there’s town pride and I anticipate you know a lot of people coming home for this too, families that have been here for generations and generations,” Schneider said.

Princeton is also home to one of Wisconsin’s weekly flea markets. Sales happen every Saturday morning from the middle of April through the middle of October.

There are 140 seasonal vendors that rent a spot every week, with around 30 vendors new each week. Princeton Chamber of Commerce President Mark Judas said it feels new every time.

“Because they’re always bringing in something and it can be anyone it can be someone just decided that I need to clean up my garage, and they find a bunch of things that they just wish to get rid of,” Judas said. “And one man’s junk is another man’s treasure.”

Judas said up to 5000 people might be at the flea market on any given Saturday, and it is one of the biggest drivers of tourism.

Another feature of Princeton is the “Ice Bowl,” a local ice cream shop and tiki bar. The restaurant has a Green Bay Packers pig, which they use as a piggy bank drop off to raise money for local charities.

The restaurant is decked out in Packers gear, and NBC15′s Maria Lisignoli asked co-owner Keith Barzyk “What would happen if a Vikings fan came here?”

“Oh, that’s even better,” Barzyk said. “You know what, in fact, your luck here’s the trophy case. No, no, we have fun. We have fun. We have a lot of bear fans here. We have a lot of Vikings fans that come in and the rivalry and especially this year, we’re gonna feel the love and it should be fun.”

Princeton isn’t the only thing to explore in the area. The Green Lake Chamber of Commerce Lisa Meier said there is lots to do in the adjoining city Green Lake.

Meier said the Heidel House especially has brought tourist and visitors to Green Lake for big events, and this in turn brings visitors to the adjoining towns.

