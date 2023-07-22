No injuries after an apartment fire in Beloit

By Abigail Leavins
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) -Several residents of Beloit were evacuated after a fire inside an apartment Friday evening.

The Beloit Fire Department received several calls around 6:30 p.m. of smoke coming out of an apartment on the 1900 Block of Cleora Drive. Several departments responded to the call, dealing with the fire and evacuating residents.

There were no injuries from the fire.

The Beloit Fire Department said that the cause of the fire was cooking related.

