Pleasant weekend before the heat moves in

Chance for few showers/storms this weekend

Heat moves in by Tuesday

Hot & humid through Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’ll have a nice weekend to enjoy with warm summer temperatures and low humidity levels before summer returns with a vengeance later next week. Your First Alert Weather team has already issued Alert Days for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday so that you can prepare for the incoming heat. Heat indices will likely be near or could exceed 100° these days, so you’ll want to plan ahead and make sure your A/C is working or you have ways to stay cool.

What’s Coming Up...

For this weekend, we’ll see mainly sunshine but isolated storms and showers will be possible both Saturday and Sunday.

Highs today will reach the mid to lower 80s with a light westerly breeze. Pop-up storms will begin to show up in the later afternoon and continue to develop into the evening. Not everyone will get in on the storms, but if you’re planning on being out on the water just make sure you’re keeping an eye on the horizon in case a storm heads your way.

Rain chances are more slim on Sunday but a stray shower could pop up during the afternoon. Highs will be a few degrees warmer with most locations making it to the mid-80s.

Looking Ahead...

The workweek will start off warm on Monda with highs in the upper 80s. There’s a chance for a few isolated storms to develop in the afternoon. Humidity levels will become more noticeable on Monday, and continue to increase through the week. Then the heat sets in on Tuesday.

With all of the heat and humidity that will be in place midweek, the atmosphere will be very unstable. This creates the chance for a storm or shower to pop up quickly during the afternoons, though these chances are very small. I would give you a 10% chance of seeing rain on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. It looks like a better chance for rain will arrive on Friday.

