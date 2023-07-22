Rescuers found the body of a missing boater in Big Green Lake

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A search and rescue on Big Green Lake is now a recovery effort, Green Lake County Sheriff Mark Podoll confirmed Friday. They’re looking for a boater who is presumed drowned. Shortly after 6 p.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023, officials confirmed that they found the man’s body.

Podoll says a 36-year-old man, who lives outside the area, was with a group of people on a pontoon boat when he went into the water. Green Lake County dispatchers received a 911 call just after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

The sheriff’s office, fire departments, and Wisconsin DNR responded and searched until dark. They were back on the scene Friday morning.

Podoll said they’re confident about the area where they’ve focused the search. Officials have confirmed that the water depth is more than 230 feet, making the search especially challenging. First responders had used sonar equipment on Thursday evening to find the missing man.

“Because of darkness, we had to conclude it, then we started up again early this morning. Right now we’re in the process of doing group searches,” explained Sheriff Podoll on Friday, July 21, 2023.

A neighbor described how she was on her porch on Thursday when she heard sirens.

“My husband drove out to check the conditions because he wanted to go fishing and that’s when we found out someone possibly drowned,” said Tracy Nowacki.

Horner’s Landing is closed on Friday for the search efforts. Boaters are asked to avoid the area of Sandstone as authorities are still operating in the area.

“As the search continues, we ask the public to respectfully avoid the search area and give emergency crews room to apply all efforts to searching for the subject involved,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Rescuers continue to search to recover the body of a missing boater at Big Green Lake.

