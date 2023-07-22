Sun Prairie Food Pantry seeks community support

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) -Trying to keep meals on the table can be a struggle for some families. With the impact of inflation and job cuts, people are trying to survive the summer.

“We’re serving more people than we did during the height of the pandemic and that the situation at pantries like ours is very serious,” Manager for Food Security Programs Catie Badsing said.

Sun Prairie Food Pantry experienced an increase in the number of mouths they are feeding. Manager for Food Security Programs Catie Badsing says donations are down this summer and demand is up.

“Inflation is high and those pandemic era benefits that a lot of families were relying on and lifting people out of poverty are gone,” Badsing said. “And so what we would say to families is anyone can experience food insecurity.”

She points to the growth in the number of people who need support in Dane county.

Sun Prairie Food Pantry reaches multiple counties (WMTV/Camberyn Kelley)

“We are over twice as busy every day as we were last year, so we averaged between 50 and 60 families a day and we’re open six days a week,” Badsing said.

Co-shift leader John Kalson mentions the pantry has reached numerous counties. “We did a map the other day and we found that some clients were coming in from the Green Bay, northern Wisconsin,” Kalson said. “They might have been traveling through but Sun Prairie Food Bank has a reputation for how we treat clients.”

For four years, Kalson dedicated his services to the pantry and wants people to feel a sense of comfort during a tough time.

“You meet the people, you hear their stories and when everything is done as tired as you are, some days it’s worthwhile,” he said. “It’s something that you look back and say I was able to do something good today.”

Not only do people need bread, milk and eggs but something to make the days in their life special. The pantry makes note of birthdays and other important milestones.

The pantry says they are looking for monetary gifts, food donations and volunteers.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.