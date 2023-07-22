Wisconsin woman’s killing, dismemberment trial to begin Monday after jury chosen, judge’s ruling

Taylor Schabusiness at a court hearing, Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Taylor Schabusiness at a court hearing, Thursday, July 6, 2023.(WBAY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The trial of a woman charged with killing and dismembering a Green Bay, Wisconsin, man last year is set to begin Monday after a judge found her fit to assist in her own defense.

Sixteen jurors were selected Friday for the homicide trial of Taylor Schabusiness, 25, following the judge’s ruling that the Green Bay woman was able to help in her defense, the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported. Four of the jurors will serve as alternates.

Defense attorney Christopher Froelich told the court he disagreed with that ruling.

Schabusiness is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault in the February 2022 killing of Shad Thyrion, 25.

Authorities say she strangled Thyrion at the Green Bay home he shared with his mother, sexually abused him and dismembered his body, leaving parts of it throughout the house and in a vehicle.

Since her arrest, Schabusiness has had not guilty pleas entered on her behalf by the court and a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity entered by her former attorney.

Brown County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Walsh had ruled in March that Schabusiness was competent to stand trial. He asked the jurors Friday to report to the courthouse on Monday morning for opening statements in a trial that’s expected to last a week.

In February, Schabusiness attacked her previous attorney during a court hearing before a deputy wrestled her to the courtroom floor.

