Fried Fix: Cheese Curd Crawl returns to Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Get ready to say “cheese” while indulging in a Sunday Funday for the Annual Cheese Curd Crawl.

From 1:45 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. a cheese lover’s dream is open to everyone. Madison Magnet, an organization that connects young professionals in the Madison area is hosting the returning event while promoting local businesses and celebrating the culinary scene in Madison.

Registration includes an event t-shirt and one round of cheese curds at a participating establishment including the likes of Tavernakaya, Tipsy Cow, Settle Down, Merchant, and The Great Dane. To register, see here.

Crawl admission is $20 for Magnet Members and $25 for non-members. Organizers will meet in the capital lawn across from Tavernakaya ahead of the crawl.

