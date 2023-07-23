Harman wins first major at The Open

American Brian Harman won the 151st British Open with a score of -13
United States' Brian Harman poses for the media as he holds the Claret Jug trophy for winning...
United States' Brian Harman poses for the media as he holds the Claret Jug trophy for winning the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)(Jon Super | AP)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOYLAKE, England (WMTV) - American Brian Harman won his first career major at the 2023 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club with a score of -13.

Harman’s six-stroke win is the second-largest margin at the Open. Tiger Woods’ victory in 2000 by eight strokes is the only larger margin.

Jason Day, Tom Kim, Sepp Straka, and Jon Rahm tied for second at -7. Harman led after rounds two and three and shot a 1-under 70 on Sunday.

The 36-year-old is the oldest first-time major winner since Sergio Garcia won the 2017 Masters at age 37. Harman joins Bob Charles in 1963 and Phil Mickelson in 2013 as the only left-handed players to win The Open.

Harman is ranked 26th in the world and won $3 million for the Claret Jug.

