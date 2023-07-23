Heat ramps up this week

Warmer today, slightly humid

Closing in on 90° tomorrow

Heat indices nearing 100° midweek

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some lucky locations (namely Madison) got a good dose of rainfall yesterday evening! The Dane Co. airport picked up just under an inch of rain after a couple small thunderstorms moved through. That will come in handy ahead of all hot temperatures we’re expecting later this week.

What’s Coming Up...

Sunday should remain dry and mainly sunny. Temperatures will be similar to yesterday or slightly warmer for some with highs reaching the mid-80s. Winds will generally be light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Enjoy the lower humidity today, because it will begin to creep up starting on Monday becoming especially humid by Tuesday.

Looking Ahead...

Monday will definitely be warm, but heat indices won’t be too far about our expected high of 88 degrees.

First Alert Days have been issued for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as added humidity will cause heat indices to near or exceed 100 degrees in some locations. Now is a good time to make sure you A/C is in working order, or that you have a cool place to go to escape the heat. Keep pets and older individuals in mind in the heat as well, and make sure they’re staying safe.

Thursday is expected to the be the hottest and most humid day. After storms on Friday, the humidity will begin to ease a bit though temperatures look to stay hot into the next weekend.

