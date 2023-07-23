Livestock show at Dane Co. Fair lets kids with intellectual disabilities show animals

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A group of kids with intellectual disabilities had a unique opportunity to show animals this weekend at the Dane County Fair.

From ADHD to Down Syndrome, kids with ‘Rockstars in the Ring’ have intellectual disabilities that make large events difficult.

“The noise is a big thing, so by taking them out of a big ring with lots of animals, it’s not as overwhelming and stressful. It’s not a competition, it’s more to have fun as well,” creator of the show Sydney Hensen said.

Sydney Hensen grew up with animals and performed in livestock shows, but her younger sister is on the autism spectrum, making it harder for her to partake in the large shows.

“She had so much fun because she has watched us show for a few years and has always really wanted to but it’s kinda tough when you don’t understand what’s going on,” she said. “It all started at Lodi fair. We experienced their show there and I figured why not bring it to the county fair, we’ve got a lot of kids in Dane county that would be able to come participate and have an experience in agriculture.”

Rockstars in the Ring was established. Both of Logan Strander’s two kids participated in this year’s show.

“Being married into a family that has shown animals for a long time, it’s being able to see how the judges ask questions, how much pressure it takes to get the animals into the rings every day, seeing how much pressure and anxiety it is,” Strander said. “It’s to show that even though they have disabilities it’s a phenomenal opportunity to get to know animals.”

Kids at Sunday’s show got to show pigs, sheep, and rabbits.

“Seeing my son Hunter being able to show this year again, but not only that, even seeing my youngest son Noah show this year, is very heartwarming to be able to come out and see everybody show and be able to see those kid’s progress. It’s a phenomenal experience, the fair is not just about rides, it’s about coming together as a community, Strander said.

Youth with an intellectual disability between the ages of 8-19 years of age can participate in Rockstars in the Ring. For more information visit https://www.danecountyfair.com/p/fair-events/rockstars-in-the-ring.

