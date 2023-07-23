Mental health advocate holds workshops at Dane Co. libraries

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A mental health advocate in Madison is taking her services to libraries across Dane County in hopes of helping with people’s mental well-being.

Nikyra McCann specializes in inspirational workshops and seminars, all of them pertaining to mental health.

Since establishing her business, ‘Still Standing Enterprise’ in 2021, she has hosted the gatherings for the community. McCann says she also works with the Department of Human Services, and the two experiences correlate.

“With [Comprehensive Community Services], it’s really one-on-one interactions with clients and helping them in the areas for their recovery. My workshops really go hand and hand with that because I believe it gives people balance with their mental health and their recovery,” McCann said.

McCann says whether the gathering features journaling or group discussions, the goal is to show the community there are resources out there.

“I believe that with the knowledge that is given to people, it gives them insight to get better so that they can have those better days before something happens,” she said.

For more information on McCann’s workshops, visit https://stillstandingenterprise.com/.

