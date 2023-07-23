Mental health advocate holds workshops at Dane Co. libraries

(Nikyra McCann)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A mental health advocate in Madison is taking her services to libraries across Dane County in hopes of helping with people’s mental well-being.

Nikyra McCann specializes in inspirational workshops and seminars, all of them pertaining to mental health.

Since establishing her business, ‘Still Standing Enterprise’ in 2021, she has hosted the gatherings for the community. McCann says she also works with the Department of Human Services, and the two experiences correlate.

“With [Comprehensive Community Services], it’s really one-on-one interactions with clients and helping them in the areas for their recovery. My workshops really go hand and hand with that because I believe it gives people balance with their mental health and their recovery,” McCann said.

McCann says whether the gathering features journaling or group discussions, the goal is to show the community there are resources out there.

“I believe that with the knowledge that is given to people, it gives them insight to get better so that they can have those better days before something happens,” she said.

For more information on McCann’s workshops, visit https://stillstandingenterprise.com/.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
A crash on the Beltline on Tuesday morning is disrupting rush hour traffic.
Deadly Beltline crash, tattoo fire likely linked, Madison police say
One person was killed in a motorcycle crash on the Beltline on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, the...
Name released of motorcyclist killed in Beltline crash linked to tattoo parlor fire
A fire caused significant damage at a tattoo parlor in Madison, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Fire at west Madison tattoo parlor being investigated as arson, MFD reports
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1B after no winner Monday

Latest News

The dog was found near Park St. and South Ave. Sunday morning.
Middleton PD finds lost dog’s owners
Judge Janet Protasiewicz addresses her watch party after the Associated Press predicts her as...
Democrats eye Wisconsin high court’s new liberal majority to win abortion and redistricting rulings
John C. Shively was arrested Saturday in connection with a homicide on Warner St.
Name released of suspect in connection to Madison south side death
Copyright : Brent Hofacker
Fried Fix: Cheese Curd Crawl returns to Madison