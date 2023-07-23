Middleton PD looking for lost dog’s owners

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton Police Department are looking for the owners of a lost dog they found Sunday.

Middleton police say they found the dog near Park St. and South Ave.

The dog does not have a microchip, tags or a collar.

Anyone who recognizes the dog is asked to contact Middleton PD at 608-824-7300.

If police do not hear from the owners, they will turn the dog over to the Dane County Human Society for adoption.

