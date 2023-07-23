Middleton PD looking for lost dog’s owners

The dog was found near Park St. and South Ave. Sunday morning.
The dog was found near Park St. and South Ave. Sunday morning.(Middleton Police Department)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton Police Department are looking for the owners of a lost dog they found Sunday.

Middleton police say they found the dog near Park St. and South Ave.

The dog does not have a microchip, tags or a collar.

Anyone who recognizes the dog is asked to contact Middleton PD at 608-824-7300.

If police do not hear from the owners, they will turn the dog over to the Dane County Human Society for adoption.

