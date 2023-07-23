Name released of suspect in connection to Madison south side death

(Live 5/File)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was arrested while Madison police investigate a homicide on the city’s south side.

John C. Shively, 64, was booked into the Dane Co. Jail for First Degree Intentional Homicide.

Police responded to the 2800 block of Warner St. Saturday evening to a report of a weapons offense.

At the scene, one man was found dead, the Madison Police Department reported. A firearm was found at the scene, and Shively was arrested.

MPD says there is no threat to the community. They are still investigating.

