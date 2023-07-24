Air quality alert issued for sensitive groups amid high heat

An air quality alert was issued for Wisconsin during a week where the state will see blistering temperatures.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An air quality alert was issued for Wisconsin during a week where the state will see blistering temperatures.

The alert went into effect Sunday evening and is set to end Tuesday at noon.

Most of south Wisconsin falls in the ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’ category, which means people with asthma and other respiratory issues, pregnant women, children and others are recommended to limit their time outside, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Most of southern Wisconsin falls in the 'unhealthy for sensitive groups' category.
Most of southern Wisconsin falls in the 'unhealthy for sensitive groups' category.(WMTV-TV)

Sunday marks the latest air quality alert in a series facing Wisconsin this summer as wildfire smoke continues to drift down from Canada.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
A crash on the Beltline on Tuesday morning is disrupting rush hour traffic.
Deadly Beltline crash, tattoo fire likely linked, Madison police say
One person was killed in a motorcycle crash on the Beltline on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, the...
Name released of motorcyclist killed in Beltline crash linked to tattoo parlor fire
A fire caused significant damage at a tattoo parlor in Madison, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Fire at west Madison tattoo parlor being investigated as arson, MFD reports
MPD confirms deadly crash on E Wash
MPD: Crash involving a pedestrian and motorcycle kills two people

Latest News

Crash causes partial collapse of building on Green Bay's Main Street
Two hurt when crash causes partial building collapse on Green Bay’s Main Street
Homicide suspect was victim’s father, Madison police reveal
Names released of 2 killed in Madison motorcycle-pedestrian crash
Hi Point will be closed for the foreseeable future due to fire damage.
Hi Point Steakhouse closed due to fire