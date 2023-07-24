Air quality alert issued for sensitive groups amid high heat

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An air quality alert was issued for Wisconsin during a week where the state will see blistering temperatures.

The alert went into effect Sunday evening and is set to end Tuesday at noon.

Most of south Wisconsin falls in the ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’ category, which means people with asthma and other respiratory issues, pregnant women, children and others are recommended to limit their time outside, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Most of southern Wisconsin falls in the 'unhealthy for sensitive groups' category. (WMTV-TV)

Sunday marks the latest air quality alert in a series facing Wisconsin this summer as wildfire smoke continues to drift down from Canada.

