Beloit exploring microtransit to fill gaps in public transportation

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) -A rideshare-like transit experience or “microtransit”, is entering the conversation in Beloit, in a big way Monday.

With a goal of optimizing transit service for the community, The Stateline Area Transportation Study (SLATS) and Beloit Transit System (BTS) are studying the current Beloit-area transportation, transit services.

BTS is looking for public feedback on existing transit services to then determine if microtransit could be a viable way to fill gaps in their current public transportation system.

Transit agencies in cities including Los Angeles, Columbus, Houston, Jacksonville, and Grand Rapids to name a few, are implementing microtransit solutions. Small-scale and on-demand public transit services that offer fixed routes and schedules, as well as flexible routes.

The City of Beloit and SLATS have organized two in-person information sessions to help answer questions about microtransit.

Morning Sessions: 7:00 to 9:00 a.m. located at the Beloit Transfer Facility, 225 Shirland Ave. or 7:00 to 9:00 a.m. at the Piggly Wiggly, at 1827 Prairie Ave. Staff will be on-site to answer questions and hear feedback.

Afternoon Session: 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. The format will be an open house meeting with brief presentations at 4:15 and 5:15 p.m.

Microtransit is typically applied in “zones” or pre-determined geographies, typically with limited access to transit services or no transit according to the City of Beloit. Microtransit services are often paired with fixed-route transit to help transit riders travel the last mile to their destination from larger transit systems. Microtransit rides are requested through an app-based mobile phone software and dynamically scheduled for passenger pickup within 10-20 minutes, similar to ride-hailing services like Uber or Lyft.

Rides can also be requested by calling a phone number or visiting a website. Microtransit trips are typically pooled, connecting multiple passengers traveling in the same direction.

Can’t attend in person? Share feedback online at www.BeloitTransit.com.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.