Dane Co. supervisor explains the impact of opioid settlements

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -At this point in time-- the county does not know the exact amount of money it will receive related to the lawsuit, but he says the money will go back to the community.

Despite a win against opioid providers and distributors -- Dane County Supervisor Rick Rose has questions about how the money will trickle down from the state of Wisconsin.

“I think what we don’t understand is the intricacy of the settlement of these lawsuits. The way the money arrives is kind of sporadic,” Rose said. “We know they owe us dollars, but that doesn’t mean on January 1st you’re getting these dollars.”

According to a report last year by PHMDC -- 365 people in Dane County died between 2018 and 2020 due to drug overdoses. More than half of those who died were between the ages of 25 to 44 years old. This topic hits home for Rose.

“I lost a dear friend. He was a coworker of mine,” the Dane County Supervisor said. “When I moved to Dane County--he was already on staff and we befriended each other and he was clean and sober at the time, and as our relationship built, I understood he had struggles with it.”

After his friend’s death -- Rose points to his own experience supporting family members left behind.

“I’m fortunate because I’ve established relationship with Danny’s mother and she is a big reason I look at someone like Nancy and say I’m going to do this for you, and when I’m doing it for you, I’m doing it for the other Nancys in Dane County,” Rose said.

While he waits for answers on the settlement -- Rose hopes to shine a light on the path forward for people still struggling.

“What’s important for us is not just to make those decisions without hearing the voice of those with lived experience and not hearing the voice of those who lost lives. Who these dollars in some weird way really represents,” he said.

There will be a public hearing Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the City County Building for the community to get a chance to weigh in on the allocation of the future settlement funds.

