Don’t pour cold water on overheating dogs | Other steps you can take

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) – As temperatures climb in First Alert Day territory this week, the Sauk Co. Humane Society wants to remined dog owners what not to do if their four-legged friend in a permanent fur coat starts to show signs that they are overheating.

While the urge may be to cool them off as fast as possible, the organization stresses that pet lovers should not pour water that is too cold onto their pups. The Humane Society explains doing so leads to veins contracting. Meanwhile, hot temperatures, i.e. over 107 degrees, can cause clotting that thickens the blood. Those two factors combined makes it difficult for the dog’s heart to get blood to the rest of its body.

“The result is a very slow but very painful death,” the agency warns. “If you try to help an overheated dog in this way, he will still die.”

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) backs the recommendation in its list of what to do when a dog is getting too hot. The British animal welfare group indicated one step to take is to pour cool water over the dog but notes cold water may cause shock. It advises that tap water that is around 60 degrees would be most effective. It does add that, in an emergency, any water is better than no water.

Beyond getting the dog cool water, the Sauk Co. Humane Society suggests owners cool their paws with a damp towel and then move on to their chest and lower abdomen. The likely panting pup should also get to a shaded area and have a damp towel to lie on.

The RSPCA pointed out some dogs are more likely to overheat than others, listing particularly very old or very young pups, ones with thick coats, or dogs with flat faces, like pugs or bulldogs.

While those steps are good if a dog gets too hot, man’s best friend is still susceptible to heatstroke, and the RSCPA lists four warning signs to watch out for:

Heavy panting and difficulty breathing

Excessive drooling

The dog is lethargic, drowsy, or uncoordinated

The dog has collapsed or is vomiting

If a dog is showing those signs, the RSCPA offered these steps for emergency first aid, but added that the dog will need to go to the veterinarian soon afterwards:

Move the dog to a cool area

Pour cool (not cold) water over the dog

Place wet towels under, but not over, the dog in mild cases

Immersing the dog or pouring water in an area with air movement also works well

Continue with the water until the dog’s breathing starts to settle, but stop before it starts shivering

