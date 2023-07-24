Exclusive first look: Newest ‘Bucky’ statue reflects on time, community

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This week in honor of its 175th anniversary, UW-Madison is set to unveil a new Bucky Badger statue, one with a fresh spin.

With NBC15 as a proud media sponsor, Bucky on Parade, a 2018 public art installation, launched dozens of statues ranging from “Crazylegs Bucky” to “Broadcaster Bucky,” inside the NBC15 station lobby.

The latest statue, called “Honor the air, land and water,” will be on public display at Memorial Union Wednesday night.

It’s created by UW-Madison art professor John Hitchcock with assistance from art student Kaylee Herrmann.

“It’s out of my bailiwick,” Hitchcock said. “It’s not the typical work that I would do, so it was an interesting question to do this. But then on the other end, this is an honor, because I’m representing all the 22 years that I’ve been here.”

John Hitchcock (right) and Kaylee Herrmann (left) created the latest Bucky on Parade statue (WMTV/Michelle Baik)

Herrmann, a rising senior working with Hitchcock for the summer, said, “It’s kind of been phenomenal how many people have reached out, all the connections that I’ve made, just by being a part of this bucky.”

Hitchcock and Herrmann’s rendition of the UW-Madison mascot is marked by Xs, meant to represent time and all the people who have passed through the university. The professor said, “If you think about the institution, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, it has incredible researchers and incredible students, graduate and undergrad students, that leave their mark not only on our community but the world.”

“When I think about the Xs and I think about the meaning behind them, the people who come through here and the people who move forward through this school and eventually graduate, I’m like, ‘Man, I’m one of those people,’ which is a lot to think about,” Herrmann said. “I came here not knowing anyone and now that I know John, and I have friends out here, I want to stay out here.”

