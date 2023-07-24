Heat intensifies over next few days

Air Quality Alert thru 12pm Tues

Alert Days all week for heat

Hottest & most humid: Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wildfire smoke has returned to the Midwest, creating lowered air quality for sensitive groups. An air quality alert is in place for most of Wisconsin through noon on Tuesday. Air quality shouldn’t get much worse, but hazy skies will stick around through tomorrow evening.

What’s Coming Up...

We’ll stay muggy and mild tonight with lows in the mid to lower 60s, and partly cloudy skies above the haze.

A warm start Tuesday morning will quickly turn into a hot day, with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s and lower 90s. Humidity levels will be higher than what we saw today, bringing heat indices a few degrees higher than air temperatures.

Temperatures remain in the 70s Tuesday night with mainly clear skies. The humidity will really intensify on Wednesday, making it feel uncomfortable during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 90s, with heat indices near 100° for many locations. Skies will be partly cloudy, and there’s a chance for a few pop-up showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Looking Ahead...

Thursday will be the hottest and most humid day of the week. Highs in the mid-90s with heat indices near or over 100° in the afternoon. Make sure you’re staying cool and hydrated this week, and make sure you’re keeping those around you safe as well. Keep an extra close eye on pets, kids, and elderly neighbors. Don’t leave people or pets in the car, even with it running.

Heat and humidity will begin to ease on Saturday, greatly improving by next Sunday and Monday.

