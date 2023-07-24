Hi Point Steakhouse closed due to fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hi Point Steakhouse in Ridgeway, WI will be closed for the foreseeable future due to a fire inside the bar on Sunday.

According to employee Richard Skaife, the fire started underneath the bar and was contained quickly. However, Skaife said it will be at least one month before the restaurant can reopen.

Skaife said the county investigators did not find a cause for the fire. Insurance is currently investigating to determine how long it will take to repair and reopen.

Hi Point did not have many visible damages to the outside of the restaurant, nor did the dining area. The bar area, however, sustained several damages.

Skaife said the fire investigation is ongoing. Ridgeville Fire Department did not respond to request for comment.

