Homicide suspect was victim’s father, Madison police reveal

By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The suspect in a deadly shooting on Madison’s south side over the weekend is the victim’s father, the Madison Police Department revealed Monday.

In an update, an MPD spokesperson explained the suspect, who was identified as John Shively, was still there when officers arrived and was arrested without incident. He told investigators the two of them were arguing over finances, according to an MPD statement.

According to its previous report, officers arrived at the home, in the 2800 block of Warner St., shortly after 6:30 p.m. where they found the victim, who was described as a man in his 20s. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to release the victim’s name; however, MPD did confirm the relationship between them.

John Shively
John Shively(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)

An MPD statement also indicated the gun used in the shooting had been recovered. It also noted that another man was there but did not say if he was also part of the family.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

