Hot and Humid This Week

First Alert days Tuesday through Friday
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
  • Warmer today, slightly humid
  • Closing in on 90° tomorrow
  • Heat indices nearing surpassing 100° by midweek
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Heat and humidity will begin to build in today. Conditions will become more humid as we progress through the week. We will be especially hot and humid Wednesday and Thursday. High pressure will continue to dominate and plenty of sunshine is expected during the week. There will be a few scattered showers potentially popping up during the afternoon Wednesday and Friday.

Hot and humid conditions are expected through much of the week.
Hot and humid conditions are expected through much of the week.(wmtv)
What’s Coming Up...

First Alert Days have been issued for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as the added humidity will cause heat indices to rise to 100 degrees or higher in some locations. Now is a good time to make sure you A/C is in working order, or that you have a cool place to go to escape the heat. Keep pets and older individuals in mind in the heat as well, and make sure they’re staying safe.

Thursday is expected to the be the hottest and most humid day. After storms on Friday, the humidity will begin to ease a bit though temperatures look to stay quite warm into the weekend.

Looking Ahead...

Today: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 87. Wind: SE 5.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a showers. Low: 65. Wind: S 5-10.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm and humid> High: 89.

Wednesday: Sunny to partly cloudy, hot and humid. High: 91.

