Large police presence in Delavan
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DELAVAN, Wis. (WMTV) - Walworth County officials are warning of an armed and barricaded person in a Delavan motel, prompting people to stay indoors.
The Walworth Co. Sheriff’s Office said people should avoid the area between Borg Road and Phoenix Street.
