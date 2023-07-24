Madison PD: Man found with gunshot wound likely targeted

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police believe an 18 year old was targeted after he was found with a gunshot wound Sunday night.

Around 5:30 p.m. MPD officers responded to the 2900 block of Coho St. near Fish Hatchery Rd. They were alerted of the injured man.

“The investigation is still ongoing and in the early stages,” Officer Hunter Lisko wrote around 7 p.m. in an update. “But it appears that this shooting was a targeted incident.”

The unidentified victim was sent to a local hospital for further medical treatment. Dispatch said he is in stable condition.

A suspect has not been found.

The Violent Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.

