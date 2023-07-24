Madison PD: Man found with gunshot wound likely targeted

Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.(Source: MGN)
By Michelle Baik
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police believe an 18 year old was targeted after he was found with a gunshot wound Sunday night.

Around 5:30 p.m. MPD officers responded to the 2900 block of Coho St. near Fish Hatchery Rd. They were alerted of the injured man.

“The investigation is still ongoing and in the early stages,” Officer Hunter Lisko wrote around 7 p.m. in an update. “But it appears that this shooting was a targeted incident.”

The unidentified victim was sent to a local hospital for further medical treatment. Dispatch said he is in stable condition.

A suspect has not been found.

The Violent Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
A crash on the Beltline on Tuesday morning is disrupting rush hour traffic.
Deadly Beltline crash, tattoo fire likely linked, Madison police say
One person was killed in a motorcycle crash on the Beltline on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, the...
Name released of motorcyclist killed in Beltline crash linked to tattoo parlor fire
A fire caused significant damage at a tattoo parlor in Madison, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Fire at west Madison tattoo parlor being investigated as arson, MFD reports
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1B after no winner Monday

Latest News

Gerrit Marshall (Associated Press)
Madison man crowned Hemingway look-alike in nationwide contest
Livestock show at Dane Co. Fair lets kids with intellectual disabilities show animals
Mental health advocate holds workshops at Dane Co. libraries
The dog was found near Park St. and South Ave. Sunday morning.
Middleton PD finds lost dog’s owners