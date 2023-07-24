MPD investigating north side shots fired report, no evidence found

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating after finding no evidence following a report of a shooting on the city’s north side Monday morning.

The call came in just before 3 a.m. from a security guard who reported shots fired at an apartment building on the 4600 block of Di Loreto Ave. Officers were dispatched shortly after, according to MPD.

After checking the area, officers did not find any shell casings or evidence of a shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

