MPD investigating north side shots fired report, no evidence found

By Lila Szyryj
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating after finding no evidence following a report of a shooting on the city’s north side Monday morning.

The call came in just before 3 a.m. from a security guard who reported shots fired at an apartment building on the 4600 block of Di Loreto Ave. Officers were dispatched shortly after, according to MPD.

After checking the area, officers did not find any shell casings or evidence of a shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
A crash on the Beltline on Tuesday morning is disrupting rush hour traffic.
Deadly Beltline crash, tattoo fire likely linked, Madison police say
One person was killed in a motorcycle crash on the Beltline on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, the...
Name released of motorcyclist killed in Beltline crash linked to tattoo parlor fire
A fire caused significant damage at a tattoo parlor in Madison, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Fire at west Madison tattoo parlor being investigated as arson, MFD reports
MPD confirms deadly crash on E Wash
MPD: Crash involving a pedestrian and motorcycle kills two people

Latest News

Proudly Wisconsin Cheese (TM) (PRNewsfoto/Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin)
Wisconsin Cheese Shines as America’s Most Awarded at American Cheese Society Competition
John C. Shively was arrested Saturday in connection with a homicide on Warner St.
Homicide suspect was victim’s father, Madison police reveal
Crash causes partial collapse of building on Green Bay's Main Street
Two hurt when crash causes partial building collapse on Green Bay’s Main Street
Police lights generic
Whitewater Police Dept. reports attempted child abduction did not happen