Names released of 2 killed in Madison motorcycle-pedestrian crash

Police say a crash around 9:30 Friday night involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian left two people dead.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the names of the two people who died last week in a crash involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian.

According to the medical examiner’s office, Alexis Arias and Bradley Juve died as result of the Friday night crash at the E. Washington Ave. and Eagen Road intersection.

Its statements did not distinguish which person was riding the motorcycle and which person had been the pedestrian at the time. NBC15 News has reached out to the Medical Examiner’s Office and the Madison Police Dept. for clarification and will update this story with any response.

The Medical Examiner’s Office did confirm that both Arias, 20, and Juve, 68, died as the result of the injuries they sustained in the wreck.

The crash, which happened around 9:30 p.m., led to a very large crime scene with officers investigating over a one block span. All outbound traffic on E. Washington Ave. was closed in that area while officers processed the scene.

The investigation by the Madison Police Dept. and the medical examiner’s office is still ongoing, authorities added.

