Teens chased by knife-wielding man in downtown Madison, police say

By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Two teens were sent running from a knife-wielding man who pulled up to them on a bicycle in downtown Madison early Monday morning, the city’s police department reported.

According to its statement, the teens were walking in the 800 block of E. Washington Ave. shortly after midnight when a 46-year-old man pedaled up. The victims told investigators the suspect wanted to fight them and, as they ran away, he chased them while making slashing motions with the knife.

Based on the teens’ description, police officers found the suspect near the scene, the report continued. He was arrested on a count of disorderly conduct and obstruction.

The report noted that no knife or other weapon was found on the suspect when police caught up with him. MPD’s investigation is still ongoing.

