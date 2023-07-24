Victim named in Madison weekend homicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s office released the name of the victim in a Saturday Madison homicide.

Zachary Shively, 25, was named as the victim in a homicide on the 2800 block of Warner St., according to the medical examiner’s office.

The medical examiner also confirmed that Shively died from gun trauma.

Madison Police Department officials confirmed Monday that the suspect in the homicide, John Shively, was the victim’s father.

The two had been arguing over finances, MPD said.

According to MPD’s previous report, officers arrived at the home on Warner St. shortly after 6:30 p.m. where they found the victim. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An MPD statement also indicated the gun used in the shooting had been recovered. It also noted that another man was there but did not say if he was also part of the family.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.