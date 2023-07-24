West Allis man headed to prison for trying to drive off Black residents

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WMTV) – Slashed tires, a smashed windshield, threats, and a slew of racial slurs landed a Wisconsin man in a federal prison, the Justice Dept. announced Monday.

William McDonald was sentenced to 30 months in prison for intimidating and interfering with Black residents who were exercising their right to fair housing and doing so because of their race, federal prosecutors explained.

“This sentence should send a strong message to others who would carry out racially motivated threats and acts of violence that they will be brought to justice,” Asst. Attorney General Kristen Clarke said in the statement. Clarke, who works in the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, added that everyone has the right to live in their homes and neighborhoods without worrying about violence based on race.

McDonald, 45, threatened a Black woman, starting in March 2021, when he slashed the tires and smashed the windshield of her vehicle when it was parked outside her apartment, prosecutors alleged. According to the Justice Dept., he followed up with a note on her car “filled with racial slurs and threatening to slash her throat, and demanding she moved out of West Allis.”

A week later, the woman’s tires were slashed again and – again – a note containing racial slurs was left behind, prosecutors continued. This time, the message threatened violence if she did not move out of the neighborhood.

The next month, a Black woman with two young children moved into the same complex. She, too, was met with racial graffiti and a note containing a racial slur and a demand she leave the building, prosecutors recounted.

“The 30-month sentence of William McDonald is a direct outcome of the unrelenting efforts and dedication of federal and local law enforcement officers and prosecutors to protect the rights of every Wisconsin citizen to live in a safe and protected environment free from race-based violence,” FBI Milwaukee Field Office Special Agent in Charge Michael Haanstad added.

