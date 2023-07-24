Whitewater Police Dept. reports attempted child abduction did not happen

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) – The attempted child abduction that prompted an alert from the Whitewater Police Dept. did not happen. In an update Monday morning, the police dept. said the person who initially reported the incident told police her account was not true.

In its statement, the police dept. assured the community that there is no known threat to the public at this time. It added that they are still in contact with the individual who told them about the incident to make sure that person has any needed help.

Previously, the police department asked people to be on the lookout for a suspect after being told a man tried to abduct a girl on Thursday afternoon. He allegedly told the girl to get into his car, then grabbed her arm and pulled her toward the vehicle.

According to the initial report, the girl only got away after biting his forearm and running away. Investigators had been told the suspect had driven off at that point. The follow-up Monday indicated the account was not true and the descriptions released at the time should be disregarded.

