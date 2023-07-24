Wisconsin Cheese Shines as America’s Most Awarded at American Cheese Society Competition

Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - An impressive 25 Wisconsin cow cheese and dairy companies received honors at the 2023 American Cheese Society (ACS) Judging and Competition in Des Moines, Iowa, demonstrating the depth and breadth of Wisconsin dairy.

“It’s excellent to see Wisconsin dairy products shine on the ACS stage,” says Chad Vincent, CEO of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. “The awards are a testament to Wisconsin’s 180-year cheesemaking heritage and the innovation of our incredible cheesemakers.”

This year, Wisconsin makers earned more than one-fourth (28%) of all medals at ACS -- that’s twice the awards won by the next closest competing state. In total, Wisconsin cow-dairy product artisans earned

  • 27 first-place awards,
  • 28 second-place,
  • 31 third-place
  • And swept 8 classes – earning the top three spots.

Pleasant Ridge Reserve of Uplands Cheese, America’s most-awarded cheese and proudly Wisconsin-made, has earned high honors as Third Best of Show at the 2023 ACS. This farmstead-crafted alpine-style cheese is made only from May through October when the cows are eating fresh pasture imparting a sweetness born from the grass-fed milk combined with the savory flavors developed by the cheese’s natural, washed rind.

Among the all-star roster of Proudly Wisconsin Cheese and Dairy companies are Klondike Cheese Company of Monroe with 19 awards, BelGioioso Cheese Inc. of Green Bay with 9 awards, Widmer’s Cheese Cellars of Theresa with 8 awards, Marieke Gouda of Thorp with 7 awards, Nasonville Dairy, Inc. of Marshfield with 6 awards, Schuman Cheese of Turtle Lake with 5 awards and the following companies each receiving 3 awards: Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery of Ellsworth, Pine River Pre-Pack of Newton, and Uplands Cheese of Dodgeville. For more Wisconsin cheese wins and a complete listing of the 2023 ACS winners, visit CheeseJudging.org.

The 2023 ACS competition included 1,454 entries in 131 categories from 195 companies. Awards are given to cheeses and cultured dairy products which have achieved technical excellence and exhibit the highest aesthetic qualities.

Wisconsin crafts 50% of the nation’s specialty cheese; just look for the Proudly Wisconsin Cheese® badge to taste some of the country’s best.

About Wisconsin Cheese: The tradition of cheesemaking excellence began more than 180 years ago, before Wisconsin was recognized as a state. Wisconsin’s 1,200 cheesemakers, many of whom are third- and fourth-generation, continue to pass on old-world traditions while adopting modern innovations in cheesemaking craftsmanship. For more information, visit WisconsinCheese.com or connect on Facebook.

About Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin: Funded by Wisconsin dairy farmers, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that focuses on marketing and promoting Wisconsin’s world-class dairy products. For more information, visit our website at wisconsindairy.org.

