Bielema hires Jim Leonhard for Illinois coaching staff

URBANA, Ill. (WMTV) – One former University of Wisconsin head football coach is welcoming another man with experience leading the Badger football program to his staff.

On Tuesday, the University of Illinois revealed former University of Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard would join head coach Bret Bielema’s staff in Urbana as a Senior Football Analyst.

Leonhard ended last season as the Badgers interim head coach, following Paul Chryst’s ouster. He left the team soon after Luke Fickell was given the job permanently.

Like Leonhard, Bielema was also a defensive coordinator at UW before becoming the Badgers’ head coach in 2006 and led the team for seven seasons, posting a 68-24 record in that time.

The statement announcing Leonhard’s move to one of UW’s Big Ten rivals was long on the coach’s accomplishments over his career, pointing out the Ladysmith, Wisconsin-native has been inducted into the state’s Athletic Hall of Fame and racked up his own slew of awards as a player.

After taking over top defensive duties at UW, Leonhard molded his teams into “one of the nation’s most complete and high-performing units.” They pointed out that his 2021 squad allowed just 239.1 yards per game, the third-best in school history and the lowest YPG for the school since 1954.

