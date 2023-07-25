Blue-green algae blooming again in Rock River, Lake Koshkonong

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Rock Co. Health Department warns the time is right for blue-green algae to bloom again. The agency reports finding the toxic bacteria in the Rock River and Lake Koshkonong.

Officials find it difficult to determine exact algae levels, so they urge people to take precautions when going into the water. They point out blue-green algae is usually present in ponds, rivers, and lakes; and, they can bloom quickly in the right conditions.

When they do, blooms of bright green, blue-green, or white will appear in the water, the health department continued, noting a bubbly or frothy scum may appear as well. Additionally, algae infested water could stink, especially when it is warmer outside.

Ingesting cyanobacteria could have harmful effects, especially for children and pets, the health department explains. Dogs are especially vulnerable because they are likely to swallow the water. Some of the symptoms are:

Skin or eye irritation

Vomiting,

Diarrhea,

Cold or flu-like symptoms

To avoid getting sick from blue-green algae blooms, the health department recommends:

Avoiding swimming in high concentration areas

Not swallowing pond, lake, or river water

Rinsing off after coming into contact with pond, lake, or river water

