Boost mental, physical health with Bert Blain’s 30th annual Heart Walk in Janesville

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Participants and teams will have the chance to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise funds, and encourage physical activity at this year’s American Heart Association Heart Walk in September.

This year’s Heart Walk in Janesville is led by Dana Neal of the GOEX Corporation, one of this year’s walk sponsors.

“Growing up in Janesville, playing sports in school here, working as a Human Resources Manager at GOEX, and being a mother, I realize how important the American Heart Association is to everyone in our community - no matter what age,” said Neal. “I want to be a part of communicating and sharing how the AHA helps us all.”

The walk is named in honor of Bert Blain, Co-founder of Blain’s Farm & Fleet, who lost his life to heart disease just 10 days before the inaugural Heart Walk in Janesville. The Bert Blain Memorial Heart Walk is the only American Heart Association Heart Walk in the nation named after an individual.

This year’s walk will be held at the Town Square Pavilion on Sept. 17. The event will begin at 7:30 a.m. and the walk will start at 8:30 a.m.

The funds raised from the Bert Blain Memorial Heart Walk go towards research, advocacy, CPR training, and to promote better health in support of the Association’s 2024 Health Equity Impact Goal.

To register, visit RockCountyHeartWalk.org. To learn more, visit Heart.org.

