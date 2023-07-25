Dane Co.: Check on your neighbors during heat stretch

By Michelle Baik
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In a string of four back to back NBC15 First Alert Days, a Dane Co. official says his top message is for neighbors to look out for each other.

“Your neighbors are going to be people who are there before lights and sirens arrive, while there’s an emergency and then after everybody goes home,” J. McLellan, the population protection planner at Dane Co. Emergency Management said.

“My son lives on the other side of the duplex,” Mike Watson, who lives in a west Madison neighborhood, said. “So I have a built-in support system right here.”

Helping neighbors in the heat
Helping neighbors in the heat(WMTV/Michelle Baik)

A few blocks over, Zachariah Swann, a manager at Dale’s Heating and Air Conditioning, was helping a client Tuesday morning. “She’s got two newborns upstairs, so we want to take care of that issue for her,” he said.

For taking care of customers or neighbors, Public Health Madison & Dane Co. reminds that some groups are more at risk from getting sick from the heat. They include those 65 years old or older, those who work or exercise outdoors, infants and children, those without housing and those with a chronic medical condition.

For a list of cooling centers open, click here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on the Beltline on Tuesday morning is disrupting rush hour traffic.
Deadly Beltline crash, tattoo fire likely linked, Madison police say
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
One person was killed in a motorcycle crash on the Beltline on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, the...
Name released of motorcyclist killed in Beltline crash linked to tattoo parlor fire
A fire caused significant damage at a tattoo parlor in Madison, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Fire at west Madison tattoo parlor being investigated as arson, MFD reports
MPD confirms deadly crash on E Wash
MPD: Crash involving a pedestrian and motorcycle kills two people

Latest News

A single-engine Heath V-Strut rests upside-down in Oshkosh after crashing near EAA AirVenture
FAA investigates single-engine plane crash near EAA AirVenture
Wednesday is the final day of summer - and it certainly will feel like it with feel-like temps...
LIST: Cooling centers open as south central Wisconsin heats up
Two teens were taken into custody after the ran away following a high-speed chase that ended in...
Teens caught after high-speed chase ends in construction zone crash, Lodi police say
Teens caught after high-speed chase ends in construction zone crash, Lodi police say