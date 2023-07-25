Dane Co.: Check on your neighbors during heat stretch

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In a string of four back to back NBC15 First Alert Days, a Dane Co. official says his top message is for neighbors to look out for each other.

“Your neighbors are going to be people who are there before lights and sirens arrive, while there’s an emergency and then after everybody goes home,” J. McLellan, the population protection planner at Dane Co. Emergency Management said.

“My son lives on the other side of the duplex,” Mike Watson, who lives in a west Madison neighborhood, said. “So I have a built-in support system right here.”

Helping neighbors in the heat (WMTV/Michelle Baik)

A few blocks over, Zachariah Swann, a manager at Dale’s Heating and Air Conditioning, was helping a client Tuesday morning. “She’s got two newborns upstairs, so we want to take care of that issue for her,” he said.

For taking care of customers or neighbors, Public Health Madison & Dane Co. reminds that some groups are more at risk from getting sick from the heat. They include those 65 years old or older, those who work or exercise outdoors, infants and children, those without housing and those with a chronic medical condition.

