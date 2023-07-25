EAA Airventure kicks off in Oshkosh

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This year’s EAA Airventure officially kicked off in Oshkosh today.

The gates opened at 7 a.m. as the organization celebrates its 70th anniversary.

Officials say the event will welcome more than 10,000 aircraft and 800 exhibitions.

Attendance is expected to hit 600,000 people for the week-long festivities, which also features forums, workshops and seminars.

On the Road will be in Oshkosh this Friday for the EAA Airventure.

