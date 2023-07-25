FIRST ALERT DAY: Even hotter temps ahead

Scattered storms Wed. morning

Heat indices near 100° Thursday

Relief over the weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - First Alert Days remain in place ahead of even more heat and humidity Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Make sure you, your kids, and your pets are drinking plenty of water if you’re spending time outside this week!

What’s Coming Up...

Temperatures stay very mild tonight, with lows remaining in the 70s. Clouds will begin to build in, and the air will remain muggy.

A warm front will begin to move through Wednesday morning around daybreak, sparking up scattered thunderstorms around the area. Our severe threat is low, but a stronger cell or two with small hail and gusty winds is possible. Storms will wrap up before noon, but unfortunately, the humidity will increase behind the front. Though high temperatures will only be in the upper 80s, heat indices will remain in the lower 90s for most.

Looking Ahead...

The heat will peak on Thursday as the most humid air moves through. Highs will be in the mid-90s with heat indices near or over 100° in the late afternoon. Skies will remain mostly sunny. Our final Alert Day on Friday will be a few degrees cooler but still very humid. There’s a chance for a few scattered storms Friday afternoon.

Humidity will begin to drop off through the weekend, with high temperatures back in the mid to lower 80s.

