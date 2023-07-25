FIRST ALERT DAY: Even hotter temps ahead

Chance for storms Wednesday morning
First Alert Days Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
First Alert Days Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Scattered storms Wed. morning
  • Heat indices near 100° Thursday
  • Relief over the weekend
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - First Alert Days remain in place ahead of even more heat and humidity Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Make sure you, your kids, and your pets are drinking plenty of water if you’re spending time outside this week!

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Temperatures stay very mild tonight, with lows remaining in the 70s. Clouds will begin to build in, and the air will remain muggy.

A warm front will begin to move through Wednesday morning around daybreak, sparking up scattered thunderstorms around the area. Our severe threat is low, but a stronger cell or two with small hail and gusty winds is possible. Storms will wrap up before noon, but unfortunately, the humidity will increase behind the front. Though high temperatures will only be in the upper 80s, heat indices will remain in the lower 90s for most.

Looking Ahead...

The heat will peak on Thursday as the most humid air moves through. Highs will be in the mid-90s with heat indices near or over 100° in the late afternoon. Skies will remain mostly sunny. Our final Alert Day on Friday will be a few degrees cooler but still very humid. There’s a chance for a few scattered storms Friday afternoon.

Humidity will begin to drop off through the weekend, with high temperatures back in the mid to lower 80s.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on the Beltline on Tuesday morning is disrupting rush hour traffic.
Deadly Beltline crash, tattoo fire likely linked, Madison police say
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
One person was killed in a motorcycle crash on the Beltline on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, the...
Name released of motorcyclist killed in Beltline crash linked to tattoo parlor fire
A fire caused significant damage at a tattoo parlor in Madison, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Fire at west Madison tattoo parlor being investigated as arson, MFD reports
MPD confirms deadly crash on E Wash
MPD: Crash involving a pedestrian and motorcycle kills two people

Latest News

High levels of heat and humidity are expected through Friday.
Heat and Humidity Impact Southern Wisconsin
Heat and Humidity Impact Southern Wisconsin
First Alert Days issued ahead of triple digit heat index.
Heat intensifies over next few days
Heat intensifies over next few days