GOP rejects Gov. Evers’ budget proposal to make child care more accessible

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers’ budget to make child care more affordable and accessible has been rejected by state Republicans.

The Child Care Counts program has been a staple for local child care providers and working families in Wisconsin.

Gov. Evers visited The Learning Tree Child Care Center Monday to promote the program and emphasize its importance. His recent budget wanted to make the program permanent with a $340 million investment.

With Republican rejection, the program is set to end in January 2024.

