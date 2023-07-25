Heat Concern: Protect Your Pets

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Your family’s pets need to stay safe as temperatures continue to rise this week.

Veterinarians are reminding owners to listen to their pet’s needs. Doctors say these next few days will be brutal for dogs. They stress only taking furry friends out for potty breaks.

Dog owner and Schutzhund trainer Helena Gallagher keeps her three German Shepherds cool from the summer’s heat in a TNC crate with fans.

“I cover the whole car in this aluminet, and it keeps the temperature in the car a lot cooler,” Gallagher said. “And then most of us have remote monitoring systems as well on our phones. We can get a notification if the car is getting overheated.”

Monona Veterinarian Technician Elycia Degenhart weighs in on pet heat misconceptions. She reminds people cold water should not be poured on dogs--the pads of the dog’s paws can be moistened with water.

“Some dogs--really want to be extra careful with any dog with a short face. So they’re called the brachycephalic breeds, but if you have a bulldog or a Shih Tzu, or a pug or anything that has that shorter face,” Elycia Degenhart said. “Basically, if it snores when it sleeps, then you have to be extra careful.”

Owners should act quickly if they believe their pet is experiencing a heat stroke. “Signs of being overheated so that can look like excessive panting. Sometimes they can get a little shaky or unstable, their gums might turn very red,” Degenhart said.

Before the extreme heat takes over, pet owners take their fur babies out for one last day of fun.

“Really listening to your dog and understanding that like you don’t have to push him too much and then really dog parks are about having fun for your dog,” Dog owner Zane Oshiro said. Dr. Dengenhart says cat owners should only let their pet roam free inside on hot days.

