Heat and Humidity Impact Southern Wisconsin

Air Quality Alert through 12pm Today

Heat Indices Near or Above 100 degrees

Hottest & most humid: Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A warm front will head eastward through the Plains today and heat and humidity will begin to build in. Conditions will become even more humid as we progress through the week. We will be especially hot and humid Wednesday and Thursday. High pressure will continue to dominate and plenty of sunshine is expected during the week. There will be a few scattered showers potentially popping up during the afternoon Wednesday and Friday.

We will still experience some air quality issues for southern Wisconsin today. An Air Quality Alert is in effect until noon today.

High levels of heat and humidity are expected through Friday. (wmtv)

First Alert Days have been issued for Today, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as the added humidity will cause heat indices to rise to 100 degrees or higher in some locations. Now is a good time to make sure you A/C is in working order, or that you have a cool place to go to escape the heat. Keep pets and older individuals in mind in the heat as well, and make sure they’re staying safe.

Thursday is expected to the be the hottest and most humid day. After storms on Friday night, the humidity will begin to ease a bit though temperatures look to stay quite warm into the weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 91. Wind: SW 5-10.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and muggy. Low 70.

Wednesday: Chance of rain early, then mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 89.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 94.

