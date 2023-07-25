How do you roll? Taking a spin with Madison Log Rolling

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Fresh off a run at the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin, athletes with Madison Log Rolling are rolling out the rules of the centuries-old sport.

The Madison Log Rolling program began in 2010 with two logs and a handful of students. Today MLR trains hundreds of students each year.

You will find Madison Log Rolling on Lake Wingra located at 824 Knickerbocker St. from June through August.

MLR has also been an advocate of rolling for a good cause. Since its inception, events held have served as a fundraiser for Huntington’s Disease Society of America. Founder Shana Verstegen lost her mother to the disease and has long combined her passion for the sport right alongside furthering research efforts of the disease.

Verstegen and some of the MLR team join The Morning Show Tuesday to show us the art of the sport.

Madison Log Rolling offers a variety of offerings throughout the year including drop-in classes, private lessons, camps and indoor rolling.

If you’re looking put your lumberjack skills to the test, register here.

To see the final day of competition from the 2023 Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, WI, see here.

History of Log Rolling

During the 19th century logging reshaped the landscape of the Badger State, providing a livelihood for thousands of workers.

Closer to home, the sport of log rolling was introduced to the Capital City in the ‘70′s. Fast forward to 2010, Madison Log Rolling was formed to not only grow the sport but preserve the deeply rooted history of the trade.

